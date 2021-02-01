ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

East Bengal, Bengaluru eye playoffs berths (Match Preview 80)

By IANS
Vasco (Goa), Feb 1 (IANS) East Bengal face Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday as both teams look to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Placed second-last on the league table, Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal have accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches.

The inability to convert chances has cost East Bengal points. They are currently on a four-match winless streak and have netted just 12 goals all season, which is the second-lowest tally in the league. East Bengal are currently four points away from fourth spot.

Similarly, Bengaluru have also been on a lean patch. They are winless in their last eight matches, having lost five of those and against East Bengal, they will be missing defender Erik Paartalu and midfielder Juanan.

Conceding goals has been a problem for Bengaluru, who have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 11 matches. They have conceded 19 goals so far, with only Odisha and Kerala Blasters conceding more.

So far this season, the Blues have dropped nine points from winning positions. They were close to securing a win in the last game before throwing away a two-goal lead to Hyderabad in a 2-2 draw.

–IANS

rkm/qma

