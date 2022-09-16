scorecardresearch
East Bengal Club appoint Subhasish Chakraborty as the vice-president

By Glamsham Bureau

Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) The East Bengal Club have appointed Subhasish Chakraborty, the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the DTDC Group, as the vice-president of the club.

Chakraborty will be holding the office of vice-president of the East Bengal Club till 2023.

With his experience, vision, and guidance, East Bengal Club is looking forward to the overall development of the club in sporting activities like football, cricket, hockey, table tennis, volleyball, kabaddi and athletics in the national arena and also in other social activities.

Congratulating Chakraborty on his appointment, Dr. Pronab Dasgupta, the President, East Bengal Club, said, “We believe that with the perfect blend of his corporate expertise, vision and guidance and the club’s rich heritage, we will accomplish greater heights together. East Bengal Club looks forward to the significant growth of the club under the leadership of Mr. Subhasish Chakraborty.”

Talking about his appointment Chakraborty said, “I am honoured to be part of this esteemed Club and looking forward to helping the overall development of the club’s sporting and social activities as well as shape the club for future generations.”

Founded in 1920, East Bengal Club is known for their undying and indomitable spirit and are a symbol of the unifying spirit of the two sides of Bengal.

Eminent personalities like Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Deshopriyo Jatindramohan Sengupta, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee, Maharaja of Santosh, Sir Manmatha Nath Roy Chaudhuri were among the patrons of the club.

–IANS

bsk/inj

