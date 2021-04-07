East Bengal's brand of football was good: Bhutia

Adv.

Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) East Bengal did well to put together a team in the short time they had before the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) this season and the brand of football that they showed was good, according to former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhutia played for East Bengal in five stints between 1993 to 2011.

“The brand of football on offer was good. It was always about participation this time. They did well to put up a team in such a short time and take part,” he was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

East Bengal, who were coached by former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler in what was their first season in the ISL, had a torrid run. They recorded their first win only in January, nearly two months after the season had started and finished ninth with three wins, eight draws and nine losses in 20 games.

