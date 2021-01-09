Easwaran looking to convert starts in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Abhimanyu Easwaran said that he is looking to score a lot of runs for Bengal in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy while stating that he is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do.

“There are a lot of areas I have worked on my batting during the lockdown and preseason. Obviously, getting starts and not being able to convert them doesn’t really feel good as a batsman,” Easwaran said in a Cricket Association of Bengal press release.

“I have worked on a few things, on my game, my fitness and mindset as well. Hopefully this coming season I will just play the way I have been playing for Bengal and get a lot of runs, convert those starts as well,” he said when asked about batting preparation.”

Easwaran had tested positive for Covid-19 in November. “It’s been more than a month since I have recovered. I have got a month’s time to work on my strength, do my morning sessions and also get in a few practice sessions. I think am feeling really good right now, really excited for the tournament,” said Easwaran. Bengal are placed in Group B and will play their matches in Kolkata.

