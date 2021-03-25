ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

ECB mulls giving IPL teams stakes in The Hundred: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 25 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly ready to offer Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises a stake in teams playing in The Hundred, an upcoming tournament which will be played in a new, 100-ball format, to lure India’s star players to the competition.

The ECB is also considering giving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a stake in the Asian television rights on the basis of the number of Indian players appearing in the tournament, according to The Telegraph.

According to the report, talks between the BCCI and the ECB “moved up a notch” when ECB chairman Ian Watmore and chief executive Tom Harrison were in Ahmedabad for the pink ball Test match between India and England last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is further reported that Indian players will also be made available for the women’s Hundred and pave the way for the men to take part next year.

Further meetings are planned between the officials when India tour England this summer.

Originally scheduled to start in 2020, The Hundred was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to start on July 21 at the Oval this year, just before the start of India’s Test series against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

India captain Virat Kohli had, in 2018, voiced his apprehension of playing in a new format of cricket when there are already three formats.

“I’m already very… I wouldn’t say frustrated but sometimes it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket regularly. I feel somewhere the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of cricket and that hurts me,” Kohli told Wisden Cricket Monthly during India’s tour of England in 2018.

“I don’t want to be a testing sort of a cricketer for any new format. I don’t want to be someone who’s going to be part of that World XI who comes and launches the 100-ball format. I love playing the IPL, I love watching the BBL, because you’re working towards something, competing against high-quality sides and it gets your competitive juices flowing. That’s what you want as a cricketer. I’m all for the leagues but not to experiment,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRenowned cricketer Suresh Raina comes forward to support blood cancer patients
Next article1st Test: Nissanka ton helps SL turn tables on WI on Day 4
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Sports

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...
Read more
Sports

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates