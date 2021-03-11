End of an era for combined Titans franchise in South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Centurion (South Africa), March 10 (IANS) The end of the 2020-21 cricket season will bring with it the final chapter for the Momentum Multiply Titans as a combined force with the Easterns Cricket Union.

As the South African cricket system undergoes a structural change, the Sky Blues will still be known as the Momentum Multiply Titans, but they will pool their players exclusively from the Northerns Cricket Union stronghold.

“It is truly the end of an era,” Titans CEO Dr Jacques Faul said in reflection. “Our relationship with Easterns has been one of the cornerstones for the many years of Titans’ success.”

In the franchise era, the Titans helped themselves to a scarcely believable 18 titles, and establishing a culture of cricketing excellence to aspire to. There were periods of time, within that era, that it became apparent that Titans were on another level altogether.

The high number of national players within the Titans set-up was also evidence of the prolonged period of success for the franchise.

“None of that sustained success would have been possible without Easterns cricket. There have been so many committed and talented cricketers who honed their skills for Easterns, and then contributed fully to the legacy of being a Titan,” Faul continued. “

“It was a great source of comfort knowing that we had a wonderful ground in Benoni as an alternative venue for our matches. One just cannot say thank you enough for the relationships built up over the years,” he said.

With the revamped Titans joined by seven other teams in the top division, Easterns will ply their trade with six other Provincial teams in the second division.

A promotion/relegation system will make for an increased level of competition throughout the season, and Faul expects Easterns to hit the ground running.

–IANS

qma/