'Ends a year I will never forget': Messi pens emotional message for family, supporters

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) On the eve of New Year, Lionel Messi penned an emotional note, thanking his “wonderful family” and friends for supporting him as he achieved his dream of clinching the FIFA World Cup at the 2022 Qatar event.

The World Cup win completed Messi’s trophy cabinet. He inspired Argentina to overcome the French challenge in the penalties 4-2 in the World Cup final.

“Termina un ano que jamas podre olvidar. El sueno que siempre persegui por fin se cumplio. Pero eso no valdria tampoco nada si no fuera porque puedo compartirlo con una familia maravillosa, la mejor que se puede tener, y unos amigos que me apoyan siempre y no dejaron que me quedara en el piso cada vez que me cai. (Ends a year I will never forget. The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn’t be worth anything either if it wasn’t because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn’t let me stay on the floor every time I fell,” 35-year-old Messi wrote on Instagram.

Messi further thanked his supporters, especially in Argentina, Paris and Barcelona, for following him and encouraging him.

“Tambien quiero tener un recuerdo muy especial para todas las personas que me siguen y me bancan, es increible poder compartir este camino con todos ustedes. Seria imposible llegar hasta donde llegue sin tanto aliento que recibi tanto de toda la gente de mi pais como de Paris, Barcelona y de tantas otras ciudades y paises desde los cuales vengo recibiendo carino. (I also want to have a very special memory for all the people who follow me and bank with me, it’s amazing to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received from all the people in my country as well as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love).

“Ojala que este ano haya sido tambien maravilloso para todos y les deseo toda la salud y la fuerza para seguir siendo felices en 2023. Un abrazo enorme a todos! (I hope that this year would also be wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!)”

