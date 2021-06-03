Eng pacer Wood picks 3 wkts, Conway's 179 takes NZ to 314/7 (Lunch)

Adv.

London, June 3 (IANS) England pace bowler Mark Wood dented New Zealand innings, picking three wickets in the morning session, even as Devon Conway’s unbeaten 179 took the visitors to 314 for seven at lunch on second day of first Test on Thursday.

However, opening batsman Conway continued to defy England bowlers at the end of the first session. He is only the sixth batsman to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s.

Resuming at first day’s score of 246/3, the Kiwis lost four wickets in under nine overs and the addition of just six runs.

Wood broke the 174-run fourth-wicket partnership between Henry Nicholls and Conway, getting rid of the former with a short delivery that was hit to long leg.

Wood then removed BJ Watling, having him caught in slips. Colin de Grandhomme was then dismissed leg before wicket by pace bowler Ollie Robinson before Wood got Mitchell Santner through a soft dismissal that saw the left-arm spinner offer a simple catch to James Anderson.

Brief scores (lunch, Day 2): New Zealand 314/7 (D Conway 179 batting, H Nicholls 61, O Robinson 3/62, M. Wood 3/64)

–IANS

kh/qma