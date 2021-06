Adv.

London, June 3 (IANS) Host England were 111 for two wickets in their first innings in reply to New Zealand’s 378 all out at stumps on the second day of the first Test here on Thursday.

Rory Burns was batting on 59 and captain Joe Root was on 42. England now trail by 267 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand debutant Devon Conway scored 200.

