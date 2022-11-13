'England are the best white ball team in the world': Cricket legends congratulate Three Lions on T20 World Cup win

Melbourne, Nov 13 (IANS) Cricket legends from across the world on Sunday congratulated the England cricket team on its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 title win.

Left-arm pacer Sam Curran and leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled brilliant spells to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 before an unbeaten fifty from Ben Stokes helped England crown themselves as winners of Men’s T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory achieved with an over to spare in front of 80,462 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With this, England’s men claimed the T20 crown for the second time in their history. As soon as Jos Buttler led the side became white ball champions, wishes poured in for them on social media.

“Congratulations to England for playing a strong entertaining brand of cricket. Well played Pakistan for never giving up! Cricket was the winner #T20WorldCupFinal,” tweeted Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar called England’s win a fantastic achievement and also pointed to the unfortunate timing of Shaheen Afridi’s injury as a pivotal moment in Sunday’s match.

“Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. Fantastic achievement. It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup,” said Tendulkar in a tweet.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate England for winning the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Congratulations England, Well deserved,” wrote Kohli along with the picture.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Ben Stokes, saying the all-rounder knows how to win the big moments.

“England are the best white ball team in the world.They have an incredible group of players,thoroughly deserve to now hold both white ball WCs… In Ben Stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments… Great teams need Great individuals.. England have plenty,” tweeted Vaughan.

“Congratulations in laws!! @benstokes38 great knock in a big pressure game!! #PakistanVsEngland #T20WorldCupFinal,” said former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in his tweet.

Former West Indies cricketer and noted commentator Ian Raphael Bishop feels England truly deserved to win.

“Well played England. Duly deserved for truly being outstanding in the white ball game for the last 5 years. Pakistan showed great spirit to get the final and will get even better,” said Bishop in a tweet.

“Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team in the tourney,” tweeted AB de Villiers.

Another Indian legend – VVS Laxman called the final a great game.

“Great final in front of 80,000-plus fans at the MCG. Congrats to England for their stirring title win and to Pakistan for putting up a brave fight. #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal,” tweeted Laxman.

