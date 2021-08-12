England batsman Ollie Pope released from second Test squad against India

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 12 (IANS) England batsman Ollie Pope has been released from the squad for the second Test against India at the Lord’s, said the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

Pope was not a part of the England eleven in the rain-affected first Test at Trent Bridge, which ended in a draw.

His release means he will now play for Surrey against Derbyshire on Thursday in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

A left thigh muscle injury in the Vitality Blast match against Kent Spitfires had kept Pope out of action since July 2 and he was working hard to get fit ahead of the Test series against India.

Since making his Test debut against India at ‘he Lord’s in 2018, the right-handed Pope has made 882 runs in 19 Tests. Pope’s highest score in Tests is an unbeaten 135 against South Africa in 2020, apart from five half-centuries.

He toured India with England earlier this year in February-March after recovering from a shoulder injury. He had a torrid time in India, averaging 19 in a series of four Tests which India won 3-1.

In the last eight Tests he featured in, the 23-year-old Pope has been unable to reach the 35-run mark.

–IANS

nr/bsk