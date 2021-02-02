ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

England batsman Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset until 2022

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 2 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Davies has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club, a deal which will see him remain in the West Country until at least the end of the 2022 season.

“My time at Somerset so far has been extremely special and I’m really pleased to have extended my stay. The last few years have shown that we could really be on the threshold of something very special and I can’t wait to play a part in that,” said Davies in a statement.

“We have a great squad of players and everyone is pushing to get better every day. The atmosphere in the camp is outstanding and hopefully we can push on to even bigger things in the next few years,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davies, who developed his skills as a youngster at Victoria Carpets CC in Kidderminster, first arrived at Somerset on a three-year deal from Surrey in time for the 2017 campaign. Since then he has cemented his place in the team, scoring over 3,300 runs and being involved in nearly 200 dismissals for the club.

The left hander, who has featured in eight ODIs and five T20Is for England, was awarded his Somerset county cap in 2017.

“Steve has been the consummate professional since joining us and he has been exceptional in every respect. His high skill levels and calm assured approach both with the gloves and the bat have been very important factors for us in the last few years and we’re really pleased that he has extended,” said Somerset head coach Jason Kerr.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChina releases 21-name roster ahead of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers
Next articleBBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Former Australian fast-bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.An integral part of Australian...
Read more
Sports

BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Michael Klinger has decided to step down as Melbourne Renegades head coach after two years of service and will...
Read more
Sports

Team India begin nets session ahead of England Tests

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian cricket team on Tuesday began their nets session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Flamengo beat Sport to keep pressure on leaders

IANS - 0
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Defending champions Flamengo kept pressure on leaders Internacional with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil's...

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

FIVB launches Volleyball World as commercial entity

BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

China releases 21-name roster ahead of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Team India begin nets session ahead of England Tests

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021