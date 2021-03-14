England, Brazil arrive for World Cup shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The first batch of the six-member England shooting team arrived on Friday to compete in the World Cup starting here from March 18 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, said an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The European team consisting of Ben Llewellin, Karl Killander, Jack Fairclough, Amber Hill, Steven Seligmann and Paul Hughes will have to stay in seven days’ quarantine as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the team hotel.

The two-member Brazil team including Rio Olympic medallist in 10-metre air pistol Felipe Wu has also reached the team hotel.

“The South American team too will have to stay in a seven-day quarantine,” said an official familiar with the team’s arrival.

Qatar’s six-member team that arrived on Thursday will not have to go for a seven-day quarantine period as the Asian nation is not facing a new surge of virus cases back home as compared to England and Brazil. Qatari shooters will go for pre-event training on Saturday.

The shooters are coming in batches as per their competition. The men’s and women’s 10 m air rifle is the first event of the World Cup.

According to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) website, March 19 will be pre-event training as well as qualification round in 10 m air rifle. The six-shooter final will take place on March 20.

Top Indian rifle shooters like Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil will be the ones to watch in the women’s category while 2018 Jakarta Asian Games medallist Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the men’s group.

–IANS

