Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

England cricket board reports big loss in 2020-21 due to Covid-19

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

London, May 11 (IANS) The raging Covid-19 pandemic caused England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) a loss of 16.1 million pounds in the financial year 2020-21.

The loss has been transferred to the England board’s reserves.

“This has been a challenging year, but by being able to stage international cricket and by taking decisive action early in the pandemic, we have been able to support the network and avoid a far worse financial scenario,” said Scott Smith, chief financial officer at the ECB.

Adv.

Last year, the board had made a profit of 6.5 million pounds.

Smith, however, sounded hopeful for next year.

“There remains considerable uncertainty over the year ahead, but we hope that delivering another full summer of cricket — and with crowds beginning to return from next week — we are able to protect the revenue we need to invest in growing our game,” he said.

Adv.

–IANS

kh/qma

Adv.
Previous articleBTS to perform ‘Butter’ at Billboard Music Awards
Next articleNZ w-k Watling to retire next month, after WTC final vs India
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates