ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

England fined for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) England have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

“Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the ICC.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC added.

England, who went into the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead in the series, lost the match by eight runs. The decisive fifth T20I will be played on Sunday.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlaya F shares her ‘happy clicks on beach’
Next articleDelhi World Cup: Panwar, Babuta in 10m air-rifle final
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

5th T20I: Buoyant India look to seal series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) India will look to build on the confidence they gained in defending a target in the fourth T20I and...
Read more
Sports

Conway will be keen to carry form into ODIs: Latham

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dunedin, March 19 (IANS) New Zealand will be without regular captain Kane Williamson and senior batsman Ross Taylor for their three-match ODI series...
Read more
Sports

Batting at an innovative stage in cricket (Column: Close-in)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yajurvindra SinghCricket has always had the aura of being an elite sport that stood for values appreciated in different walks of life....
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

Having to win 5th T20I good preparation for T20 WC: Stokes

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) It is good for England in the run-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup that the final match of...

IOA complains of no information on vaccination from Govt

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji (Goa), March 19 (IANS) With just four months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)...

I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 19 (IANS) Chennai City and Aizawl FC are both safe from relegation and will be looking for a good finish to...

All England Open: Ashwini-Sikki lose in quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in the quarter-finals of the All England Open...

Sriram, Disha emerge champions at AITA U-16

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Disha Santosh Khandoji emerged as the champions in the boys and girls under-16 categories respectively...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates