England fined for slow over-rate in 4th T20I

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) England have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth T20I against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

“Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the ICC.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC added.

England, who went into the fourth T20I with a 2-1 lead in the series, lost the match by eight runs. The decisive fifth T20I will be played on Sunday.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg