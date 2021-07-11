England have lot to do in Euro final vs Italy

Adv.

London, July 11 (IANS) England have an inferior head-to-heat record against Italy in the European football championships, having lost the two matches they have played against them. The two teams will meet in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night at the Wembley Stadium, with England having a chance to reduce the margin.

In all competitions, the two countries have met in 27 matches, Italy winning 11 and England eight. Eight games have ended in draw.

In the Euro 2020, there is not a big difference between the teams in terms of the goals scored. Italy have scored 12 while England have 10. England have been stingier than their opponents in the final, having conceded only one goal as against three by Italy.

England will look forward to Harry Kane for goals in the final as he is their top scorer in this tournament with four goals. Five players, including Ciro Immobile, have scored two goals each.

–IANS

