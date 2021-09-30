England men's ODI team to tour Netherlands in June 2022

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 30 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday that the England men’s ODI team will be touring Amstelveen in the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in June 2022.

“The matches will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and have been rescheduled after the tour had been postponed from May this year,” said a release by the ECB.

- Advertisement -

Eoin Morgan and Co. will play the Netherlands on June 17, 19 and 22 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The short ODI tour will be played in the gap between England’s second and third Test against New Zealand.

England, the 2019 Cricket World Cup winners, are on top of the Super League standings with 95 points from 15 matches, including nine wins, five losses and one no-result match.

- Advertisement -

This will be the first time England will face the Netherlands in a bilateral ODI series. Before this, England had faced the Netherlands in ODIs in the 1996, 2003 and 2011 Cricket World Cups, winning on all three occasions.

Apart from the Netherlands tour, England are scheduled to host India and South Africa for three ODIs and as many T20Is. There is also a possibility of playing a one-off Test against India after the fifth Test of the 2021 series in Manchester was cancelled due to fears of Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian team.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

nr/bsk