England pacer Tymal Mills reveals BBL withdrawal happened after his daughter suffered a stroke

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) England left-arm fast-bowler Tymal Mills revealed that he had to withdraw from the Big Bash League (BBL), where he was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers, as his daughter had suffered a stroke just before he was to leave for Australia.

Mills, a squad member of England’s Men’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in Australia in November, pulled out of his upcoming stint at Perth Scorchers in the BBL with a “family emergency” cited as the reason that time by the franchise.

Now he has written on Instagram about what prompted his withdrawal from the BBL. “Home for Christmas after the most horrible 11 days. As we were at the airport about to leave for Australia our daughter suffered what ended up being a stroke.”

“She lost complete use of the left side of her body and were told they couldn’t predict how much she would regain. Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to the point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital.”

“She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now. Thank you to everyone that’s reached out to us. Keep your loved ones close.”

Mills played seven matches for the Scorchers when they won last season’s BBL title and was signed by the franchise in the inaugural overseas player draft held earlier this year.

Scorchers then announced David Payne, a left-arm fast-bowler who plays for Gloucestershire in England domestic cricket, as Mills’ replacement for the ongoing season of the BBL.

Apart from Mills, England batter Phil Salt was injured during the ODI series against Australia and Laurie Evans’ contract was ended after he failed a dope test. Scorchers now have Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth and Stephen Eskinazi as current overseas players in their BBL squad.

