England pacer Wood doubtful for third Test against India

London, Aug 17 (IANS) England pace bowler Mark Wood, who bowled through pain on the fifth and final day of the second Test against India, may not play the third Test that begins at Leeds on August 25.

The right-armer Wood had hurt his right shoulder after he landed on it during the fourth day’s play. However, he bowled his heart out on the fifth day despite his shoulder being strapped.

“The medics are working on him, we will find out more in the next couple of days. We will make a decision, along with him and our medics, closer to the time [of the third Test],” said England head coach Chris Silverwood on Tuesday.

“But if he is not right, he is not right. I certainly will not push him into playing if he tells me he is not right. I will look after him,” added Silverwood.

England were missing some of their key pace bowlers with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ruled out of the second Test at Lord’s.

While Stokes and Archer will not play the entire series, Broad may return for the third Test.

However, the loss of Woakes will be a big problem for the home side if Broad continues to stay unfit. England are yet to announce their squad for the third Test.

–IANS

kh/bsk