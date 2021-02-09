ADVERTISEMENT
England thrash India by 227 runs in 1st Test

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) In-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India.

The second Test will also be played here, from Saturday.

