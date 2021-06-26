England thrash Sri Lanka, take 2-0 lead in T20I series

Adv.

Cardiff, June 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s batting woes continued as they suffered another humiliating five-wicket loss as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series here.

The visitors’ batting was exposed again in seaming conditions with the Kusal Perera-led side only managing 111/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Kusal Mendis was the highest scorer with 39 runs. Six Sri Lankan batsmen couldn’t cross the single-digit mark.

In reply, England scored the winning revised target of 103 (D/L Method) in 16.1 overs with 11 balls to spare. England managed 108/5 in 16.1 overs.

England lost the wickets of Jonny Bairstow (0) and Dawid Malan (4) early but they regrouped, with Sam Billing (24), Liam Livingstone 29 (not out) and Sam Curran (16 not out) helping the hosts reach the target with ease.

Earlier, England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler had to miss the second T20I due to a calf strain he suffered in Wednesday’s first T20 match.

Buttler had smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 68 in England’s eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat, but the irresponsible batting let them down. Opener Dhanushka Gunathilaka (3) was run out when Avishka Fernando tried to take a quick single even as Sam Curran appeared to be coming in.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 111/7 in 20 overs (K. Perera 21, Kusal Mendis 39; Mark Wood 2/18, A. Rashid 2/24) lost to England 108/5 in 16.1 overs (S. Billings 24, Liam Livingstone 29) by 5 wickets (D/L method).

–IANS

