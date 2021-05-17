England tour: NZ players reach London

Adv.

Auckland, May 17 (IANS) New Zealand players who will be involved in their upcoming tour of England arrived in London on Monday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

While most of the players reached Heathrow airport, Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland later on Monday to join the squad in Southampton.

Captain Kane Williamson and other players and staff who were in India for the suspended Indian Premier League are expected to arrive in England later on Monday after flying out of the Maldives, NZC said.

“While in England they will operate in a ‘controlled team environment’ to limit outside contact and risk of transmission. All tour members will complete a daily self-reported health screening as well as undergoing regular covid testing,” said the NZC.

