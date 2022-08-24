England will go into Old Trafford Test with same attacking mindset, asserts Root

London, Aug 24 (IANS) Former England skipper Joe Root has insisted the team will go into the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford with the same attacking and aggressive mindset despite losing the opening games at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs.

The charismatic batter, who has played a key role along with middle-order player Jonny Bairstow in the four successive Test wins against New Zealand and India before the juggernaut came to a halt against South Africa at Lord’s, added England were looking at the loss as an opportunity to come out and “play with more intent”.

“Even though the result didn’t necessarily go how we wanted it to and we didn’t play as well as we could, that doesn’t change anything,” Root was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk.

“That’s been made very clear to the group. If anything it’s an opportunity for us to come out and play with more intent, more like we did at the start of the year. It’s just another opportunity to get back to how well we were playing in those first four Test matches,” he added.

Root, who has scored 11 Test tons since the beginning of 2021, added he would be looking for more runs at Old Trafford to turn the tide against the Proteas, given that the hosts enjoy an enviable record at the venue. England have lost just once in 20 years at Manchester.

“I personally just try and look at things for what they are. You are going to make mistakes at times, play the odd bad shot. Things won’t always go in your favour but you come into the game trusting the work you’ve done. Not much will change from that perspective. It’s about really committing to how we want to go about things and having full trust and belief in it.

“It is another chance to win a game of cricket. A new venue, new conditions and more than anything a new environment to express ourselves and show everyone how we want to play the game,” he added.

–IANS

akm/