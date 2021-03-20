ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

England win toss, elect to field

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final T20 International here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The five-match series is locked at 2-2. England won the first and the third matches while India won the second and the fourth games.

Interestingly, India replaced the out-of-form KL Rahul with left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan for Saturday’s match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wwicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCovid effect: No overseas spectators at Tokyo Olympics (Lead)
Next articleAahana Kumra pays photo tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Alia Bhatt shares mermaid vibes

Aahana Kumra pays photo tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday had a special treat for fans who are cricket lovers. She recreated the look...

England win toss, elect to field

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final T20...

Covid effect: No overseas spectators at Tokyo Olympics (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in a meeting with four other bodies on Saturday, decided to not allow overseas...

SA women win toss, elect to field in 1st T20 vs India

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) South Africa women won the toss and elected to field against India women in the first T20 International against...

China's Yang smashes women's world 20km race walk record

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Huangshan (China), March 20 (IANS) Yang Jiayu of China chopped 49 seconds off the women's world record to win the 20km race walk...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates