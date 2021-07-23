England winger Sancho signs up with Manchester United

Adv.

London, July 23 (IANS) Premier League club Manchester United have completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho. The transfer done for £73m moves Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to United till June 2026, with an option of extension by a year.

Sancho’s recent appearance in football was in the Euro 2020 final, where England finished runners-up to Italy.

The 21-year-old joined United after four years with Dortmund in Bundesliga, where he won the German Cup in his final season and scored 50 goals with 64 assists in 137 appearances.

He becomes the second most expensive English player of all time behind his new United and England team-mate Harry Maguire.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day. The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game,” said Sancho in a media release.

Sancho has now become coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing ahead of the new season after goalkeeper Tom Heaton earlier in the transfer window.

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team,” said Solskjaer.

The 48-year-old coach added, “Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level. For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

–IANS

nr/kh