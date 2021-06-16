England women move to 86/1 at lunch vs India (Ld)

Adv.

Bristol, June 16 (IANS) Opener Tammy Beaumont’s unbeaten 44 and her 69-run partnership for the first wicket with Lauren Winfield Hill helped England women reach 86 for the loss of one wicket at lunch on the first day of the one-off Test against India here on Wednesday.

Lauren was dismissed just before lunch by pacer Pooja Vastrakar.

Earlier, England women had won the toss and elected to bat.

Adv.

India, who are playing their first Test in almost seven years, are fielding five debutants — batter Shafali Verma, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, pacer Pooja and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia. Off-spinner Sneh Rana, who is also making her debut, is returning to India fold after five years.

For England, all-rounder Sophia Dunkley is making debut. She becomes the first black player to represent England women’s Test team.

Brief scores (Lunch, Day 1):

Adv.

England: 86/1 wkt in 27 overs (Lauren Winfield Hill 35, Tammy Beaumont 44 batting, Heather Knight 4 batting)

–IANS

kh/qma