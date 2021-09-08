England won't force Stokes to return for T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 7 (IANS) England won’t force Ben Stokes to come out of injury and play the T20 World Cup, the head coach of the team has confirmed.

“We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance,” Chris Silverwood said in a virtual interaction with the media.

Stokes is missing the ongoing five-match Test series against India.

“Whatever support Ben needs he will get from us. I haven’t spoken to him as yet. I want to give him as much space as possible. There are people talking to him outside of me but it is something we will be revisiting shortly. I will not be putting pressure on him or rushing him,” added Silverwood.

The all-rounder played a pivotal role in helping England win the 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand in 2019, scoring a crucial unbeaten 84.

His absence would hurt England a lot as they look to add the T20 world title to the 50-over title they are holding presently.

“First and foremost my only concern is for him and to make sure he is okay,” said Silverwood.

“That’s the starting point and the rest of the questions will come but first and foremost I need to make sure he is okay and that is my primary concern,” he said.

–IANS

kh/bsk