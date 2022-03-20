England's Ecclestone displaces Jonassen at the top of ICC ODI Bowling Rankings

- Advertisement -

Dubai, March 15 (IANS) England cricketer Sophie Ecclestone, New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt have all taken major leaps in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after their fine performances at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Despite England failing to win a single match at the World Cup, Ecclestone has been a shining light for her team, bowling with great discipline. Her performances have seen her rise to the No.1 spot in the bowling charts, overtaking Australia’s Jess Jonassen. She registered figures of 3/20 in England’s loss against West Indies and followed that up with a miserly spell of 1/23 against South Africa. On the other hand, India’s veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami has slipped one place to sixth.

The other big gainer in the bowling charts is Kapp, who registered the best-ever figures of her international career during South Africa’s three-wicket win against England. Her 5/45 helped the Proteas restrict England to 235/9 and she made a handy contribution with the bat as well during the chase, chipping in with a vital 32 runs.

In the previous match against Pakistan, she had bowling figures of 2/43. This has seen her jump four spots to No.4 in the bowling charts, while also retaining her No.3 spot in the all-rounders’ rankings.

In the batting charts, New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt have been the two big gainers. Satterthwaite scored 75 in New Zealand’s 62-run win against India and then scored 44 as her side crumbled to a 141-run defeat against Australia. Her performances have seen her rise up to No.3 in the batting rankings, up to five spots.

Wolvaardt has also been in fine touch in the tournament. She scored 75 and 77 in South Africa’s victories against Pakistan and England respectively, rising seven spots to break into the top 10 of the batting charts, at No.5. India skipper Mithali Raj has, however, slipped one place to eighth.

In the all-rounders’ charts, Hayley Matthews of the West Indies has seen her stocks rise after steady performances for the West Indies. She scored 45 and 43 in West Indies’ matches against England and India, while also registering figures of 2/40 and 1/65 in those games. This has seen her gain two spots, up to No.2 in the charts.

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner has also gained two spots to move up to No.7, after her star showing in the match against New Zealand, where she scored an unbeaten 48 and registered bowling figures of 2/15.

–IANS

akm/