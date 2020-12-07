England's tour of South Africa called off for now

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Town, Dec 7 (IANS) England’s tour of South Africa has been called off for now with the two boards saying they will decide on a future date for the series.

The tour which comprised three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs, witnessed only the T20 leg which England won 3-0.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current Betway One-Day International (ODI) Series. The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams,” said a statement from Cricket south Africa.

“CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men’s Super League, can take place in the future,” the statement added.

Earlier on Monday morning, the second ODI between South Africa and England which was due to take place at Newlands, in Cape Town, on Monday, was postponed.

The decision was taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as they awaited the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp. On Sunday, the rescheduled first ODI to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl was cancelled after two members of the hotel where England were staying tested positive for Covid-19. The England players and management had to then undergo PCR tests on Saturday evening.

The three-match ODI series was earlier scheduled to begin on November 4 at Newlands. The game was postponed after a Proteas player tested positive on Thursday. South Africa re-tested their players on Friday and all returned negative results.

