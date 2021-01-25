English cricketers will have to look after each other in India: Root

ADVERTISEMENT

Galle, Jan 25 (IANS) England skipper Joe Root on Monday said that the upcoming series against India would challenge them as their period away from home and inside a bio-bubble will keep increasing with every passing day, and they will have to stick together.

“It is going to be a challenge. The next tour is going to be different. The longer we are away from home, the more challenging it will get. More importantly, we will have to check in that everyone is travelling well. All we can do is to make we manage as best as we can,” said Root, who led England to a 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka.

“It is individual’s responsibilities to take ownership of that — be honest about that. But also for each other to ask questions to look after one another. To make sure that we are looking after each and every player in and out of the squad,” he said.

Root said that the tour of India will be pose its own set of challenges but his team will look to carry the confidence it gained in the ongoing series.

“We will keep looking to build, keep looking to improve and take as much experience as we can from this series. We are going to have different challenges, different surfaces different situations to manage in India. It is about react to that,” said Root while speaking to the media.

“I think it is always easier when you are winning. One thing we have as a group is that we care about each other. Constantly look after one another. There is a very good environment we have within the dressing across all three teams. But as I say when you are winning, it makes that a little bit easier,” he added.

The English team will enter the bio-bubble in Chennai on February 27, and undergo a week-long quarantine, and then have a couple of days of training.

“It is going to be strange. We have to be realistic as well. We are going to have seven-eight days with no cricket at all. Six days in quarantine and then three important days in preparation ahead of the series. One thing we do have is huge amount of confidence from this series. We had to manage different situations and all of that holds us in good stead. Hopefully, we can manage that well and get off to a good start,” said Root.

–IANS

kh/qma