World Sports

Entertainment in T10 format higher than T20, says Johnson Charles

By IANS
Abu Dhabi, Jan 26 (IANS) West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles, who will be playing in the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, believes the entertainment element in T10 format is higher than that of T20.

“The entertainment in T10 is even higher than T20 and it’s a more compact game than T20, very short, the margin of error is a lot thinner than T20 so, it’s an even more high-pressure game. All in all, it’s very quick-paced and a lot more fun,” Charles, who is all set to turn up for the Bangla Tigers, said.

A host of West Indian stars such as Chris Gayle and Sunil Narine will be featuring in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament starting Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Charles, who was part of the Lanka Premier League-winning team – Jaffna Stallions in December 2020, said he will take it as a challenge while facing the world-class players.

“I am looking to give a good show of myself. It’s always good to have good competition and I am always looking to come on top so it’s going to be a challenge and I am going to take on the challenge and just look to be on top. These guys are world-class players, but I am always going to look to push forward and get my team into a good position. My number one priority this season would be to put my team in a good position,” said the 32-year-old.

When asked about the players he is looking forward to playing with, Charles said, “Andre Fletcher and Tom Moores are exciting players, but I am looking forward to playing with the whole team – locals and international players. Just looking forward to working with everybody and have a good time.”

