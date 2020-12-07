Esports Club concludes fourth series of Valorant tournaments

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) The Esports Club, a Bengaluru-based esports platform, has concluded its fourth series of the five-month plan for Valorant tournaments under their IP, The Esports Club Challenger Series.

The fourth edition of the series witnessed participation of over 200 teams per event.

Team Velocity Gaming secured their third championship in this series while team Tamilas was the only other team to win the event, when they won Series 3.

Combined, the series has amassed nearly two million views so far, making it one of the most watched esports events in the country.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said, “It’s great to see our format and platform really helping out the players in the region. The fanfare and viewership around our event’s is also going up with every single edition and we are really looking forward to being deeply involved with the Valorant community in the coming months.”

The series now heads into its final month with another 200 teams set to take part.

Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Director of Esports, The Esports Club said “We’ve seen a lot of growth in the Valorant competitive space over the past four months and the improvement in teams is also clearly visible. The TEC Challenger Series is just the first step for Valorant teams in the region and it’s truly amazing to see the positive response from the entire community to our format and content.”

–IANS

aak/