Ethiopian, Kenyan runners win Amsterdam Marathon in course records

The Hague (Netherlands), Oct 17 (IANS) Ethiopian Tamira Tola and Kenyan Angela Tanui grabbed victories in the 45th Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday with course records in the men’s and women’s race respectively.

The 30-year-old Tola was part of a large leading group, which was down to six runners in the final kilometres. After passing the Rijksmuseum and entering the Vondelpark in the centre of the Dutch capital, Tola accelerated and left behind his co-leaders towards the end.

After 42.195 kilometres, Tola finished at the Olympic Stadium in a personal record of two hours, three minutes and 38 seconds, breaking the former course record of 2:04:06 set by Kenyan Lawrence Cherono on October 21, 2018. Kenyan Bernard Koech ended second in 2:04:09, beating Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase (2:04:12) in a sprint, reports Xinhua.

In the women’s race, Tanui crushed the track record of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw from 2019 (2:19:26), winning in 2:17:57 ahead of compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi.

The previous Amsterdam Marathon was held in 2019. Last year the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–IANS

bsk