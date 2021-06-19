Euro 2020: England forced to goalless draw with Scotland

Adv.

London, June 19 (IANS) England were held to a goalless tie with their oldest rivals Scotland in the second-round Group D match at the Euro 2020 at Wembley.

England and Scotland met for the 115th time since 1872. Their previous meeting at a major tournament came in the group stage of Euro 1996, with England winning 2-0.

On the rain-soaked pitch at Wembley late on Friday, the two teams fought hard in the midfield with England pressing to the front more frequently, reports Xinhua.

Adv.

In the 11th minute, John Stones headed Mason Mount’s corner to the post. Two minutes later, Mount missed the target by inches after receiving Raheem Sterling’s smart low cross in the box.

Scotland, who qualified for the finals of Euro for the first time in 25 years, missed their best chance in the first half as Stephen O’Donnell’s volley was barred by Jordan Pickford with a single hand at the half-hour mark.

England looked dangerous in the beginning of the second half, but Scotland kept calm in defence.

Adv.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson from Liverpool and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney played tough while their 36-year-old goalkeeper David Marshall also made a fine save.

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford were sent onto the pitch by England manager Gareth Southgate, but the spark they brought was not enough to break Scotland’s defence.

“It was a frustrating night,” said England manager Gareth Southgate. “You’ve got to give Scotland huge credit. If you’re not going to win a game then it’s important that you don’t lose it.”

Adv.

Scotland kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive with one point after two games, while England will face the Czech Republic in their last group match as both teams have four points.

“A point keeps us alive and it’s important to keep this feeling,” said Robertson.

Scotland will host World Cup runners-up Croatia in Glasgow next Tuesday.

–IANS

akm/in