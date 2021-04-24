Euro 2020: Munich confirmed as host city; Bilbao, Dublin removed

Adv.

Paris, April 23 (IANS) UEFA on Friday announced that Munich remains as one of the 12 host cities of this summer’s Euro 2020 while Bilbao was replaced by Seville and the games scheduled in Dublin were reallocated to St. Petersburg and London.

Bilbao and Dublin were dropped because they could not guarantee the presence of fans at the stadiums, while Munich has confirmed that it will welcome ‘a minimum of 14,500 spectators’ in each of the four matches at the Allianz Arena, Xinhua reported.

Three Group E matches and a Round-of-16 clash, which were initially scheduled in Bilbao will be moved to Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, who have promised attendance at 30% of the stadium capacity.

The other three Group E matches, originally scheduled in Dublin, will be moved to St Petersburg, which is already hosting three Group B matches and a quarter-final. The Wembley Stadium in London will host a Round-of-16 match initially given to Dublin.

“We have been working diligently with the host associations and local authorities to ensure a safe and festive environment at the games and I am really pleased that we are able to welcome spectators at all matches for a celebration of national team football across the continent,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Budapest, St. Petersburg, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Rome, and London had all promised crowds between 25 and 100 per cent of the stadium capacity in the run-up to UEFA’s deadline this month.

The premier football tournament in Europe, which has been postponed for one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will take place between June 11 and July 11 in 11 cities in Europe.

–IANS

akm/kh