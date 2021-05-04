Euro 2020: Teams allowed addition of 3 more players to squads

Adv.

Lausanne, May 4 (IANS) Teams competing in UEFA Euro 2020 can increase the number of players in their squads from the current 23 to 26 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

In order to guarantee the “smooth running and continuity of the competition in light of the pandemic”, the UEFA Executive Committee on Tuesday approved the special rules to “mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive Covid-19 test results and subsequent quarantine measures”.

The Euro 2020 will be played from June 11 till July 11, with 11 host cities hosting 51 fixtures.



However, UEFA clarified that only 23 players, including three goalkeepers, will be permitted on the match sheet for each individual match.

The new regulations will now also allow goalkeepers to be replaced before each match during the tournament “in case of physical incapacity even if one or two goalkeepers from the player list are still available,” UEFA said.

A player who has been replaced on the player list will not be readmitted to the list, UEFA clarified.



–IANS

akm/kh