Euro 2020: Ukraine defeat N. Macedonia, keep afloat

Berlin, June 17 (IANS) Andrey Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored the goals as Ukraine beat major tournament debutants North Macedonia 2-1 and book their first win in Group C of the Euro 2020 at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Thursday.

Both the West Ham United striker and the KAA Gent attacker scored their second tournament goals in a duel dominated by their colours in the first half before North Macedonia intensified their efforts, reports Xinhua.

Leeds United forward Ezgjan Alioski pulled one back in the 57 minute. Ruslan Malinovskyi missed a penalty for Ukraine before the final whistle.

With the win, Ukraine kept their hopes alive of reaching the last-16 round while North Macedonia face an early group exit with no points after two rounds.

North Macedonia will face the Netherlands in their third next Monday while Ukraine will set a clash with Austria on that same day.

–IANS

