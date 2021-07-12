Euro 2020: William consoles young Prince George after England loss

Adv.

London, July 12 (IANS) Prince George showed various emotions, going from joy to sadness and reflecting the mood of various England supporters in the Euro final against Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The seven-year-old George was with his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, in a VIP box. George cheered in jubilation and hugged his parents when Luke Shaw gave England the lead in the second minute of the match. The end, though, wasn’t the same as George ended the night looking devastated after England lost 3-2 on penalties.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, placed her head in her hands and was unable to watch as she stood next to her husband and son during the nail-biting match.

Prince William, who had earlier wished the England team good luck through a video message, put his hands on George’s shoulders as the Euro final reached its result.

The Duke of Cambridge was as clear as crystal in his disappointment through an Instagram post minutes after the match ended. “Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzuri on a great victory. @England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there is more to come. W,” read his post.

Apart from the Royal family in the VIPs, the list included former footballers David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Geoff Hurst, Alessandro Nesta, Gianluca Zambrotta and former England manager Fabio Capello.

Actors Kate Moss and Tom Cruise, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Italy President Sergio Mattarella, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were present at Wembley.

The final between England and Italy ended in a 1-1 draw and went into extra time before the match was decided on penalties. England missed three consecutive penalties, leading to Italy being crowned the champions of Europe in front of 60,000 fans.

–IANS

