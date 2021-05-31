European meet: Rahi, Manu shoot identical scores in precision round

Adv.

Osijek (Croatia), May 31 (IANS) Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker, India’s medal hopes in the women’s 25m pistol event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, shot identical precision round scores of 291 at the European Shooting Championship here on Monday.

Competing in the minimum qualification score (MQS) section of the event, Rahi and Manu’s scores — eighth-best overall among regular and MQS shooters — gave them top billing in the seven-strong MQS field. In all, 55 regular teams started the event.

Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych, the 2004 Olympic gold medallist and former world champion, was leading the regulars’ field with a round of 296.

The rapid fire round is yet to be played.

Also on Monday, four Indians took part in the MQS section of round one of the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team competitions. The team comprising Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar logged 875 out of 900 to top the three-team MQS section and place 19th overall.

Anjum shot 438 out of 450 after 15-shots each, in the 3 positions of kneeling, prone and standing, while Aishwary was a point behind her.

The second Indian team comprising Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant ended 33rd overall with a tally of 862. Both shooters had scores of 431 each.

–IANS

qma/