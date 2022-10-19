European Open: Evans advances to quarters with win over Lestienne

Antwerp (Belgium), Oct 19 (IANS) British tennis player Daniel Evans advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Open after beating Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1, here on Wednesday.

The fifth seed looked in control throughout the 75-minute match, winning 82 per cent (18/22) of his first-serve points and breaking five times to earn his 27th tour-level win of the season.

The Briton now leads Lestienne 2-0 in their ATP Head to Head series, after winning their previous meeting in San Diego in September.

Evans, who is currently No 24 in the ATP Live Rankings, will next face second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Frenchman Manuel Guinard. Guinard defeated countryman Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The 32-year-old is making his second appearance at the ATP 250 event, having reached the semi-finals in 2020. Earlier this season, Evans enjoyed runs to the last four in Sydney, San Diego and an ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal.

