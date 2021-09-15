Every point in multi-format series is important: Smriti Mandhana

- Advertisement -

Mackay (Australia), Sep 15 (IANS) India women’s team cricketer Smriti Mandhana said on Wednesday that the multi-format series was the way to go as it provided players with the opportunity to play in all formats of the game and also made every match extremely competitive.

As per the points system in multi-format series, two points are awarded for each limited-overs win, while four points are given for a win in a Test match. A drawn or tied Test sees the teams split points.

Ahead of the multi-format series against Australia, which begins with the first One-day International at the Great Barrier Reef Arena here, Mandhana said during the unveiling of the India/Australia Women’s Series Trophy at a Fox Cricket event, that, “With multi-format, every game is important (for earning points)… so I love the format. (And) playing a Test match (here) is the dream for every cricketer.”

Following the three ODIs in Mackay, India will play a one-off D/N Test from September 30-October 3 at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the same venue. The series concludes on October 10.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy too agreed with her Indian counterpart’s views on multi-format series.

This is the first time Australia women will play a side other than England in a multi-format series and if both teams are tied on eight points each, the trophy will be shared. Healy also hoped the India/Australia Women’s Series Trophy could become a regular affair much like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for India-Australia men’s team clashes.

“I think now that the conversations are being had and we can see that it can work (series becoming a regular affair), why not?” Healy said. “I love that it’s been spoken about. I wouldn’t say it’s going to be the new norm (against all teams), but imagine the Kiwis standing up and saying ‘we’d be really interested in playing one of these multi-format series’.

“These multi format series are really fun to be a part of and the point structure is just a whole other ball game. I never thought we’d have two Tests in the one summer… to be able to play against India and then England in the Ashes is really exciting. My Baggy Green is tucked nicely in my backpack and hopefully I can pull it on my head twice (this summer),” added Healy.

–IANS

akm/