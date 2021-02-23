Excited about joining DC this year: Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Australia’s Steve Smith said that he is “excited” to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Smith was bought by DC for Rs 2.2 crore at the auction last week after he was released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“I am really excited about joining the team this year. I think the squad has a great set of players and has a great coach and I look forward to getting over there and creating some amazing memories and hopefully help the team go one better than last year. Can’t wait guys,” Smith, 31, said in a video that was shared by DC on their social media pages.

Earlier, Smith’s former Australia captain Michael Clarke speculated that the former might just give the IPL a miss this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know his T20 performances haven’t been as good as he would have liked. Last year’s IPL wasn’t great. I’m very surprised he has gone for the amount of money he has, just under $ 400,000 — which is still good money,” said Clarke on the Big Sports Breakfast Podcast after calling Smith among the top three batsmen in the world.

“But when you look at what he was getting (last season) and his role as captain of Rajasthan, don’t be surprised if there’s a little hamstring strain the day the plane is meant to fly to India,” Clarke added.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg