Excited to learn under Iyer, Ponting: Siddharth

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu spinner M. Siddharth, who was picked by the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction this year, said he is excited to learn under captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

Siddharth recorded figures of 4/20 in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year to help Tamil Nadu to a seven-wicket win over Baroda. “The Delhi Capitals has been a really good team. DC were the runners-up last season. Most of the players in the squad play for their respective international teams. I think it’ll be a very good opportunity for me to learn from great players and I am really eager to play under Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting,” Siddharth said.

When asked about how he got to know that he was acquired by the Delhi Capitals, Siddharth said, “I was expecting to be picked in the IPL auction, but I was really nervous, so I didn’t watch it. A couple of players told me after my Vijay Hazare match that day that DC had picked me, and I was elated,” said Siddharth.

The Tamil Nadu bowler’s tryst with cricket began when he used to watch his father Manimaran play the game. Siddharth’s father played for Indonesia in the Hong Kong Super Sixes.

“A month after being born in Chennai, I moved to Indonesia because my father was working there. I was in Indonesia for the first nine years of my life. My father used to play for the Indonesian team and played in the Hong Kong Super Sixes. That’s how I developed an interest in cricket. When I started playing, I couldn’t bowl properly because I couldn’t bowl with a straight arm. Then my brother Bharat helped me to bowl with a straight arm. So, I am thankful to my family for all their support” said the 22-year-old spinner.

–IANS

rkm/kr