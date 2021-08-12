Expect him to play an innings which changes the momentum of the game,Kohli on Pant

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Indian captain Virat Kohli has come out in support of Rishabh Pant’s style of play, saying that he will continue playing in the way he plays, ahead of the second Test between India and England at the Lords on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Pant scored a brisk 25 runs off just 20 balls in the first innings, which allowed India to inch closer towards gaining a lead in the first Test at Trent Bridge. He looked set to play big but chipped an early drive to cover off Ollie Robinson.

“That’s basically how he plays. He obviously has the capability and the ability to carry out a long innings in that manner. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a defensive role. When there is demand of the situation, he is intelligent enough to understand. If we are playing to save a game, we obviously want him playing those kinds of shots. But there is a 50-50 situation and there is a chance for him to change the momentum of the game, he will take that chance,” said Kohli in the pre-match press conference about Pant being given an attacking role with the bat.

He further said, “That’s how he plays, that’s how he is and we want him to be that way. Obviously, communication is very clear from the team, where we are heading and what kind of approach is needed in different sessions. But from Rishabh we expect him to play an innings which changes the momentum of the game and take that balance towards us as a team. He’s going to continue to play this way.”

–IANS

nr/bsk