FC Goa announce 28-man squad for 2021/22 season of ISL

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Super cup winner FC Goa on Tuesday announced their squad for the 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League, with the 28-member squad including 11 homegrown Goan players and six foreigners.

After leading FC Goa to the semis last season, Juan Ferrando will be in charge of the Gaurs for the second season running, according to the squad submitted by the club on Tuesday.

The new season will witness an increase in the number of Indian players in the playing XI with each club now mandated to have a minimum of seven Indian players on the field at any point in time.

With the changes, clubs can sign a maximum of six foreign players of which one is required to be from an AFC member nation. Each club has also been mandated to increase their development player signing from minimum two to four, while continuing to have two of such development players be part of the match-day squad.

The FC Goa squad sees three players from las’ season’s Developmental Team being promoted to the first team — Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia) and Christy Davis.

The squad features two new faces with prior ISL experience in Dylan Fox and Nongdomba Naorem joining the squad after spells with NorthEast United and Kerala Blaster respectively.

Airam Cabrera and Muhammad Nemil are set to make their bows in the Indian Super League whilst Danstan Fernandes arrives from Dempo SC.

The full FC Goa squad:

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem;

Defenders: Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali;

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes;

Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

–IANS

bsk