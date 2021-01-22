World Sports

FC Goa face resurgent Kerala Blasters (Match Preview 68)

By IANS
Bambolim (Goa), Jan 22 (IANS) Kerala Blasters have won seven points in their last three matches and are hoping to keep that run going against FC Goa when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Saturday.

After struggling for goals initially, Kerala’s attack has come together in the last four matches. In their last four outings, Kibu Vicuna’s side has scored eight times and managed 24 shots on target.

“We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points,” he said.

However, on Saturday, they take on a side that has dominated games with maximum possession, having remained unbeaten in the last five games. Kerala have conceded 21 goals against Goa, the most against any team since ISL.

“It’s true that tomorrow is a different game. It’s against a good team that plays good football but we are trying to recover the players and prepare for the game as much as possible,” said Vicuna.

“They are a good team, very well prepared with fantastic players. They are playing well. They have very dangerous players. (Igor) Angulo, (Jorge) Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well. I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season,” he said.

Vicuna’s side is currently in ninth position but they are just four points away from fourth-placed Hyderabad FC and the coach sounded optimistic.

Goa have been in top form as they have clawed back their way to the top three, putting up impressive performances. Juan Ferrando’s men are the comeback kings of the league, having earned 10 points after conceding first.

“We play as a team. We fight until the last minute. Each player has to fight. They know that they will not be in the squad if they don’t do that. You will win some or lose some, but fighting is the most important thing,” stated Ferrando.

