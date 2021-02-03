ADVERTISEMENT
FC Goa face resurgent NorthEast United (Match Preview 82)

By IANS
Vasco (Goa), Feb 3 (IANS) FC Goa face a resurgent NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday. NorthEast seem to have turned a corner since interim coach Khalid Jamil took over, winning their last three matches on the trot.

The results have helped NorthEast storm back into contention for the playoffs and they now sit fifth on the league table with 21 points, behind fourth-placed FC Goa only on goal difference. NorthEast made a big statement in their previous match, beating league leaders Mumbai City FC 2-1. It ended a 12-match unbeaten run for Mumbai and made NorthEast the only team to do the double over Sergio Lobera’s side this season.

Goa are also unbeaten in their last seven games but they have drawn their last three matches. The run has helped NorthEast to sneak up behind them and Goa would need at least a draw in Thursday’s match to stay fourth. To make things worse for them, they will be without their captain Edu Bedia, who picked up a red card in their last match, and Brandon Fernandes who has been ruled out due to injury. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

