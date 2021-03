Fed Cup: Dhanalakshmi breaks Usha's meet record

ADVERTISEMENT

Patiala, March 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s S. Dhanalakshmi clocked a meet record in the semi-final of the women’s 200 metres in the ongoing 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS) here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old clocked 23.26 seconds to erase P.T. Usha’s longstanding meet record of 23.30 seconds set in Chennai in 1998. On Tuesday, Dhanalakshmi had won gold in the women’s 100 metres defeating Dutee Chand.

Jakarta Asian Games champion Swapna Barman won the heptathlon with a total of 5,636 points while Mareena George of Kerala finished second.

The men’s 800 metres title went to Krishan Kumar of Haryana. Ankesh Chaudhary of Himachal Pradesh was second while Anu Kumar of Uttarakhand was third.

Gracena Glistus Mery of Tamil Nadu won gold in the women’s high jump with 1.84 metres. The 20-year-old cleared that height on her second attempt.

Results (finals):

Men

800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:48.48; 2. Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) 1:48.65; 3. Annu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:49.25.

Pole Vault: 1. Prashanth Kanhiya (Hayana) 5.10m; 2. Lakshay (Haryana) 5.05; 3. EB Anas (Kerala) 4.90.

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Punjab) 59.04m; 2. Vazeer (Haryana) 56.40; 3. Abhinav (Haryana) 55.79.

Women

800m: 1. Chanda (Delhi) 2:02.57; 2. Lili Das (West Bengal) 2:02.98; 3. MR Poovamma (Karnataka) 2:03.35.

High Jump: 1. Gracena Glistus Mery (Tamil Nadu) 1.84m; 2. Rekha (Haryana) 1.75; 3. Gigi George Stephen (Tamil Nadu) 1.70.

Triple Jump: 1. Renu (Haryana) 13.39m; 2. B Aishwarya (Karnataka) 13.16; 3. R Aishwarya (Tamil Nadu) 13.05.

Hammer Throw: 1. 1. Sarita R Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 56.62m; 2. Jyoti Jakhar (Haryana) 54.97; 3. Rekha Singh (Uttarakhand) 53.99.

Heptathlon: 1. Swapna Barman (West Bengal) 5636 points (100mh: 14.61 seconds; HJ: 1.82m; SP: 12.29m; 200m: 26.75 seconds; LJ: 5.86m; JT: 48.26m; 800m: 2:29.98); 2. Mareena George (Kerala) 5516; 3. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 5050 points.

–IANS

