Federer pulls out of French Open due to fitness reasons

Paris, June 6 (IANS) Roger Federer withdrew from French Open tennis ahead of his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini, the tournament announced on Sunday.

“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today,” Federer wrote on Twitter.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

