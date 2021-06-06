Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Federer pulls out of French Open due to fitness reasons

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Paris, June 6 (IANS) Roger Federer withdrew from French Open tennis ahead of his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini, the tournament announced on Sunday.

“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today,” Federer wrote on Twitter.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

Adv.

–IANS

qma/

Adv.
Previous articleJudoka Sushila loses, but can still make it to Olympics
Next articlePerez wins turbulent Baku F1 GP after Verstappen crash
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates