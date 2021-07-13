Federer pulls out of Olympics due to knee injury

Adv.

London, July 13 (IANS) Roger Federer, the former world No.1 tennis player and 20-time Grand Slam champion, has pulled out of the Olympic Games citing knee injury. The eight-time Wimbledon champion had missed the 2016 Rio Olympics also due to knee injury.

“During the grass-court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer said in a note on Twitter.

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz! (Go Switzerland),” he added in his tweet.

Federer had lost in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon 2021 that ended on Sunday.

The 39-year-old player had won gold in doubles competition of the 2008 Olympic Games along with Stan Wawrinka, but had lost in the quarter-finals of the singles competition.

He won silver of the 2012 London Olympics, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets.

–IANS

kh/qma